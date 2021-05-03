Accessibility links

Veteran Journalist John Masuku on Press Freedom in Zimbabwe

Veteran Journalist John Masuku on Press Freedom in Zimbabwe
Veteran Journalist John Masuku on Press Freedom in Zimbabwe

Zimbabweans journalists joined the rest of the world today in marking World Press Freedom Day amid concerns of over the crafting of a cybersecurity bill, which seeks to strictly monitor the social media sphere. Veteran journalist, John Masuku, speaks about this issue with VOA Zimbabwe's Gibbs Dube.

