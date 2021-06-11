Joe Biden, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
President Joe Biden is set to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO meeting Monday, with some observers questioning whether Turkey can still be viewed as a trusted NATO ally and security partner. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Episodes
-
June 11, 2021
COVID Vaccine Disinformation
-
June 11, 2021
VOA60 World - G-7 Summit begins in England
-
-
June 11, 2021
Covid Restrictions Easing
-
June 10, 2021
Deaf Boy Surgery
-