Joe Biden, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

President Joe Biden is set to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO meeting Monday, with some observers questioning whether Turkey can still be viewed as a trusted NATO ally and security partner. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

