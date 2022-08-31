Jim Kunaka: Citizens Should Take Action to Ensure Release of Job Sikhala And Others
Jim Kunaka, a member of the Friends of Job Sikhala Solidarity Trust, says Zimbabweans should set Job Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole and others that were arrested 78 days ago for allegedly inciting violence. Kunaka says courts have been captured by the state and so its time for citizens to free them.
Episodes
-
-
August 30, 2022
Happy People ...
-
August 25, 2022
Ukraine’s War Babies Enter a Brave New World
-
August 25, 2022
6 Months Since Russia Invaded Ukraine, Experts See Global Impact
-
August 24, 2022
Angolan Leader Voting in Luanda
-
August 23, 2022
CCC Lawmaker Says New ZEC Fees Unreasonable