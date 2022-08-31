Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Jim Kunaka: Citizens Should Take Action to Ensure Release of Job Sikhala And Others

Jim Kunaka: Citizens Should Take Action to Ensure Release of Job Sikhala And Others
Embed
Jim Kunaka: Citizens Should Take Action to Ensure Release of Job Sikhala And Others

No media source currently available

0:00 0:07:25 0:00
Direct link

Jim Kunaka, a member of the Friends of Job Sikhala Solidarity Trust, says Zimbabweans should set Job Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole and others that were arrested 78 days ago for allegedly inciting violence. Kunaka says courts have been captured by the state and so its time for citizens to free them.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG