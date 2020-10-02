Jimmy Carter at 96
Jimmy Carter became the first former U.S. President to reach the age of 96 on October 1st. But during the last year, Carter has suffered a series of health setbacks. As he turns 96, Kane Farabaugh reports there are several new films and a book that put the Georgia peanut farmer in the spotlight
