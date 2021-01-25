Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Jill Biden Profile

Jill Biden Profile
Embed
Jill Biden Profile

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:19 0:00
Direct link

Jill Biden, the wife of recently inaugurated President Joe Biden, has made clear that education policy will be a priority for her in the White House. Jill Biden is familiar with life in Washington, because her husband spent 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as vice president under Obama.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG