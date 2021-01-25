Jill Biden Profile
Jill Biden, the wife of recently inaugurated President Joe Biden, has made clear that education policy will be a priority for her in the White House. Jill Biden is familiar with life in Washington, because her husband spent 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as vice president under Obama.
Episodes
-
January 24, 2021
Electric Water Bike ...
-
January 24, 2021
Press Freedom in USA
-
January 24, 2021
Californians Facing Arrest for Not Wearing Masks
-
January 23, 2021
Kenya's Teen Moms ...
-
January 23, 2021
Turkey Greece Talks USAGM
-