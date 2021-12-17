Accessibility links

It's a Wonderful Life

The small town of Seneca Falls, New York is celebrating the 75th anniversary of a beloved Christmas movie at its annual It's a Wonderful Life Festival. As Aaron Fedor reports, many there believe the town was the inspiration for Bedford Falls, home to the enduring main character, George Bailey.

