Italy ‘Complicit In Abuse’ Of Migrants Over Libya Deal, Say Human Rights Groups
Human rights groups have strongly criticized Italy for extending a deal with Libya that facilitates the return of migrants to detention centers, where these migrants say torture and rape are commonplace. The EU has sent hundreds of millions of dollars to Libya to boost its coastguard capabilities
