Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Italy ‘Complicit In Abuse’ Of Migrants Over Libya Deal, Say Human Rights Groups

Italy ‘Complicit In Abuse’ Of Migrants Over Libya Deal, Say Human Rights Groups
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:09 0:00
Direct link

Human rights groups have strongly criticized Italy for extending a deal with Libya that facilitates the return of migrants to detention centers, where these migrants say torture and rape are commonplace. The EU has sent hundreds of millions of dollars to Libya to boost its coastguard capabilities a

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG