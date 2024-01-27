Israelis and Palestinians: Two Tales of Displacement After October 7
The October 7 terror attack by Hamas pushed Israelis out of their kibbutz on the border with Gaza. Palestinian workers employed in Israel found themselves without a place to go. VOA’s Celia Mendoza shares from East Jerusalem, Israel, the journeys of two men displaced by this conflict.
Episodes
-
-
-
-
-
January 26, 2024
Lives Upended by Russian Rockets: One Kyiv Resident’s Story
-
January 24, 2024
Protests Outside Harare Court Over Job Sikhala Trial
Forum