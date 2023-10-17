Israeli Volunteers Look for Civilians, Including Babies And Elderly, Taken Hostage by Hamas
The International Committee of the Red Cross is pressuring Hamas to give it access to at least 199 Israeli hostages that its militants kidnapped more than a week ago. From Tel Aviv, Israel, Linda Gradstein reports on how Israeli civilians have set up a war room in an effort to find the hostages.
Episodes
-
October 17, 2023
Biden heading to Israel, Jordan
-
October 15, 2023
US Urges Protection of Innocent Civilians Fleeing Israel-Hamas War
-
-
October 14, 2023
Guinea: Illegal Mangrove Logging Devastates Wildlife
-
October 14, 2023
Rwanda Using Violence to Silence Critics Across Globe, Report Claims
-
October 14, 2023
Kenyan Producers Begin Beverage Carton Recovery Campaign