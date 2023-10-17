Accessibility links

Israeli Volunteers Look for Civilians, Including Babies And Elderly, Taken Hostage by Hamas

The International Committee of the Red Cross is pressuring Hamas to give it access to at least 199 Israeli hostages that its militants kidnapped more than a week ago. From Tel Aviv, Israel, Linda Gradstein reports on how Israeli civilians have set up a war room in an effort to find the hostages.

