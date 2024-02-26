Israel Says Pushing Ahead With Rafah Offensive Amid New Cease-Fire Efforts
Israel says it is pushing ahead with plans for a ground invasion in the Gaza city of Rafah to root out Hamas militants, even as mediators work on a new cease-fire in the five-month war that also calls for the release of more hostages held by Hamas. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has the story.
