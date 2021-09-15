Accessibility links

Israel, Palestinian Economy

Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden called on Israel’s new leaders to take confidence-building steps to improve the lives of Palestinians, prompting Israeli officials to announce a package that includes 120 million dollars in loans and 16,000 Israeli work permits for Palestinians.

