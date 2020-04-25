For Israeli and Palestinian Muslims, This Ramadan is Different
The holy month of Ramadan is set to begin later this week for the world’s two billion Muslims. It is a month of fasting, family gatherings, and prayer in mosques. But all over the Muslim world, “shelter in place” orders will keep people at home. Israel is expected to announce curfews.
