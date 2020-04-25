For Israeli and Palestinian Muslims, This Ramadan is Different

Accessibility links

The holy month of Ramadan is set to begin later this week for the world’s two billion Muslims. It is a month of fasting, family gatherings, and prayer in mosques. But all over the Muslim world, “shelter in place” orders will keep people at home. Israel is expected to announce curfews.

