Israel New Government

For the first time in 12 years, Israel will likely have a new government that does not include Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Pending approval by the Knesset, the new government coalition also includes an Arab party for the first time. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.

