Israel New Government
For the first time in 12 years, Israel will likely have a new government that does not include Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Pending approval by the Knesset, the new government coalition also includes an Arab party for the first time. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.
Episodes
-
June 05, 2021
U.S Vaccine Sharing
-
-
June 04, 2021
Turkey Music ...
-
-
June 03, 2021
South Korea Blind Mobility
-
June 03, 2021
Mnangagwa Officially Launches Bulawayo Arts Festival