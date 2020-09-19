Accessibility links

Israel Starts 3 Week National Lockdown Following Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Israel Starts 3 Week National Lockdown Following Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Israel starts a three-week national lockdown Friday after the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached a new high of almost five thousand per day.Several hospitals report that they have no room for new coronavirus cases.The ultra-Orthodox Jewish and Arab Israeli communities are the hardest hit

