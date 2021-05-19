Accessibility links

Israel Arabs Strife

The violence in Gaza and Jerusalem is spilling over into communities across Israel. As Irris Makler reports for VOA from Jerusalem, there have been riots in a number of cities where Jews and Muslims live side by side, with the town of Lod near Tel Aviv experiencing the worst violence.

