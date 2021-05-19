Israel Arabs Strife
The violence in Gaza and Jerusalem is spilling over into communities across Israel. As Irris Makler reports for VOA from Jerusalem, there have been riots in a number of cities where Jews and Muslims live side by side, with the town of Lod near Tel Aviv experiencing the worst violence.
Episodes
-
May 19, 2021
Global Supply Chains ...
-
May 18, 2021
Skater Girl ...
-
May 18, 2021
Britain Lockdown Easing ...
-
May 18, 2021
South Africa COVID-19 Vaccines
-
-
May 17, 2021
COVID South Africa Vaccines