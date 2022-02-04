ISIS Leader Dead Following US Raid in Syria
The leader of the Islamic State terror group died Thursday during a raid by U.S. special operations forces in northwestern Syria. VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb has more on the operation that eliminated Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, who blew up himself and his family to avoid capture.
