ISIS Leader Dead Following US Raid in Syria

The leader of the Islamic State terror group died Thursday during a raid by U.S. special operations forces in northwestern Syria. VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb has more on the operation that eliminated Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, who blew up himself and his family to avoid capture.

