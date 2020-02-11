Accessibility links

Is Zimbabwe Ready For Coronavirus Infections?

Zimbabwe's Health Minister Obadiah Moyo says the country is ready to handle suspected cases of the deadly coronavirus. He made these remarks while touring Wilkins Infectious Hospital facilities in Harare on Monday. The coronavirus has killed over 1,000 people following its outbreak in China.

