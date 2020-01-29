Accessibility links

Iraqi Protesters Defiant as Clashes Intensify

Since Iraqi Shi'ite Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr withdrew his support for anti-government protests last week, security forces and protesters have been clashing daily across southern Iraq. The clashes are the latest escalation in a spate of protests over poverty, unemployment and corruption.

