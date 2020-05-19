Accessibility links

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people around the world say they are having intense, realistic COVID-related dreams. Forums and websites are dedicated to people sharing their scary dreams, which has prompted scientists and psychologists to look at this development closer.

