Indian American COVID Concerns

As the number COVID cases in India rise and overwhelm the health care system, many from the country now living in the U.S. have watched helplessly as friends and family grapple with the virus. Now, as VOA's Kane Farabaugh reports, some in Illinois are mobilizing to help from a distance.

