India Remains Steadfast in Partnership with Russia

Despite pressure from Western countries, India has remained steadfast in its partnership with Russia, refusing to condemn the war in Ukraine and not joining Western sanctions against Moscow. However, as Anjana Pasricha reports from New Delhi, this has not affected its growing ties with the U.S.

