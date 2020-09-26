Accessibility links

Time Magazine Names Late Indian Granny Among Top 100 Infulential Persons

Time Magazine Names Late Indian Granny Among Top 100 Infulential Persons
Time Magazine Names Late Indian Granny Among Top 100 Infulential Persons

An 82-year-old Indian grandmother who became the symbol of resistance to a controversial new citizenship law passed last year that prompted widespread protests has been named as one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people. The protest was cleared in March after India imposed a tough lockdown

