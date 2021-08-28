Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Hundreds of Afghans in India Demanding Refugee Status from U.N

Hundreds of Afghans in India Demanding Refugee Status from U.N
Embed
Hundreds of Afghans in India Demanding Refugee Status from U.N

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:39 0:00
Direct link

Hundreds of Afghans living in India are demanding refugee status from the United Nations Refugee Agency, saying that the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has ended their chances of returning home. Anjana Pasricha visited an ongoing Afghan protest that began this week in the Indian capital.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG