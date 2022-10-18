Accessibility links

In War, Ukrainian TV Host Builds Network of Drivers

Before the start of the war in Ukraine, Denys Minin worked as a TV host at one of Ukraine’s TV channels. Now he is a volunteer who helps evacuate people from occupied areas of Ukraine. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Video editor: Aleksandr Bergan

