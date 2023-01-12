In Odesa, Volunteer Brigade Does What It Takes to Protect Homeland
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian shells have been a part of daily life in the city of Odesa. But a determined set of locals is fighting back, from hairdressers to police officers who are part of a territorial defense effort. Anna Kosstutschenko reports. Camera: Pavel Suhodolskiy
