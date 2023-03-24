Accessibility links

In Kenya’s Kibera Slum, a Tech Initiative Empowers Children
In the sprawling Nairobi slum of Kibera, Renice Owino, a young computer programmer, is passing on her knowledge to disadvantaged students. Owino is the founder and driving force behind the “Code with Kids” initiative, which has reached hundreds of children in Nairobi and other areas.

