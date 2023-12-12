Accessibility links

In Africa, Eswatini-Taiwan Relationship Is One of a Kind

This year marks the 55th anniversary of relations between Taiwan and the small landlocked country of Eswatini in the southern part of Africa. VOA’s Nokukhanya Musi examines why Eswatini has continued to recognize the government of Taiwan instead of China when most countries have with Beijing.

