Impeachment Push Complicates Trump's Re-Election Prospects

The decision by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump has complicated what already was Trump's uncertain road to re-election next year. Polls suggest Trump is in a somewhat weaker position for re-election than most other incumbent presidents have been, and he is counting on a strong economy and loyal supporters to overcome what is expected to be an intense turnout of motivated Democratic voters next year. VOA National Correspondent Jim Malone has more on Trump's re-election prospects from Washington.