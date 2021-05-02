Impact of George Floyd Killing Court Verdict on French Africans, Arabs ...
Like other Europeans, French closely tracked the trial and conviction of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty last week of killing George Floyd. Reports of police violence and racial injustice resonate especially strongly in France, with its large population of ethnic Africans.
Episodes
-
May 02, 2021
YouTube Kid Influencer
-
May 02, 2021
Marlene Chiedza Gadzirayi on Cancer Healing
-
May 02, 2021
Cameroon Mobile Vet
-
-
-
May 01, 2021
Marlene Gadzirayi Shocked Over Cancer Diagnosis