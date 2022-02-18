Accessibility links

African Immigrant's Pizzeria in Italy Named World’s Top 50

African Immigrant's Pizzeria in Italy Named World’s Top 50
African Immigrant's Pizzeria in Italy Named World’s Top 50

Who says you have to be born in Italy to make excellent pizza? Ibrahim Songne, a West African now living in northern Italy, has successfully challenged that assumption. VOA’s Betty Ayoub has the story.

