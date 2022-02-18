African Immigrant's Pizzeria in Italy Named World’s Top 50

Who says you have to be born in Italy to make excellent pizza? Ibrahim Songne, a West African now living in northern Italy, has successfully challenged that assumption. VOA’s Betty Ayoub has the story.
