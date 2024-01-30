ICJ Ruling Won’t Change US Policy on Gaza, Says White House
The White House says the preliminary order by the International Court of Justice that Israel must take urgent action to prevent genocide in Gaza, is consistent with the Biden administration’s approach to the war and will not change U.S. policy supporting Israel. Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
Episodes
-
January 30, 2024
AI Helps People With Voice Disorders Speak Clearly and Naturally
-
-
January 30, 2024
NYC Volunteers Set Up Health Care for Ukrainian Refugees
-
January 30, 2024
Houthi Ship Attacks Disrupting Global Supply Chain
-
-
January 28, 2024
Ukraine Says It Uncovered Massive Defense Procurement Fraud
Forum