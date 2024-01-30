ICJ Ruling Won’t Change US Policy on Gaza, Says White House

Accessibility links

The White House says the preliminary order by the International Court of Justice that Israel must take urgent action to prevent genocide in Gaza, is consistent with the Biden administration’s approach to the war and will not change U.S. policy supporting Israel. Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

