Entrepreneurs Turning to Hydroponic Farming

Entrepreneurs in Indian cities are turning their attention to indoor hydroponic farming that uses the technique of soil-less cultivation. For one such enterprise, whose launch coincided with India’s strict lockdown, the COVID 19 pandemic helped grow business as consumers turned to healthy foods.

