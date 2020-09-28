Entrepreneurs Turning to Hydroponic Farming
Entrepreneurs in Indian cities are turning their attention to indoor hydroponic farming that uses the technique of soil-less cultivation. For one such enterprise, whose launch coincided with India’s strict lockdown, the COVID 19 pandemic helped grow business as consumers turned to healthy foods.
