Hurricane Ida ...
Hurricane Ida made landfall in the U.S. Gulf Coast state of Louisiana Sunday as a Category Four storm, with 240-kilometer-per hour winds on the Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane intensity. The storm’s arrival comes 16 years after Hurricane Katrina’s onslaught. Arash Arabasadi reports
Episodes
-
August 29, 2021
Burials Continue Nearly Two Weeks After Quake Hit Haiti
-
August 29, 2021
Thousands March for Voting Rights
-
August 28, 2021
Soviet Coup Attempt Anniversary ...
-
August 28, 2021
Virtual Reality Helping Students ...
-
August 28, 2021
Hundreds of Afghans in India Demanding Refugee Status from U.N
-