Humanitarian Situation in Gaza Worsening
As heavy fighting in Gaza continues, humanitarian organizations warn of a growing crisis in the Gaza Strip with the onset of winter. Palestinians say 85 percent of the population has been internally displaced and warn of disease spreading. VOA's Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem.
