Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Humanitarian Situation in Gaza Worsening

Humanitarian Situation in Gaza Worsening
Embed
Humanitarian Situation in Gaza Worsening

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:43 0:00

As heavy fighting in Gaza continues, humanitarian organizations warn of a growing crisis in the Gaza Strip with the onset of winter. Palestinians say 85 percent of the population has been internally displaced and warn of disease spreading. VOA's Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem.

See comments

Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG