How US Howitzers Help Ukraine on Front Lines

Eighteen US-produced, self-propelled howitzers are part of the latest security assistance package bound for Ukraine, worth some $800 million. The Howitzers are part of a 1.2-billion-dollar defense agreement between Ukraine and Germany. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story.

