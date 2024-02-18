How Nokukhanya Musi Overcame the Odds to Start a Business in Eswatini

Show more Show less

The unemployment rate in Eswatini, a small landlocked country, stayed at just over 24 percent in 2022, according to Statista, an online data platform. Njabuliso Ngcamphalala, a recent graduate, says young people are feeling the negative impacts of the job market remaining the same, a decline from previous years. Nokukhanya Musi spoke with Ngcamphalala, who shares the challenges she faces and how she has managed to overcome the odds.

“My name is Njabulo Happy Ngcamphalala and I am from Lavumisa from a place called Mputfu, coming from a family of nine. I have six brothers and two sisters. I was raised by my father and siblings. I didn’t perform well in school. I did my Grade 10 and 11 and that’s when I got pregnant. I am a mother of one and my son is nine-years-old when I was at school but I was able to continue with my studies. The reason I chose social work is because I was exposed to abuse I was staying with different step mothers so they were abusing me physically and emotionally. I didn’t want to see other kids to be abused so I took the initiative to work where I’d be able to protect other children.”

#eswatini #jobs #unemployment #voa