How Bakhmut Salt Became Symbol of Ukraine’s Resistance

The contested Bakhmut region in Ukraine has been putting salt on the tables of most Ukrainians and many European countries for over 140 years. Today, the manufacturing facilities in the region are practically destroyed, but "Bakhmut Salt" has become a rallying cry. Hanna Tverdokhlib has the story,

