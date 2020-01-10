Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

House Democrats Curb Trump War Powers

House Democrats Curb Trump War Powers
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:27 0:00
Direct link

House Democrats Curb Trump War Powers

See comments

The Democratic-majority U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution Thursday that called for limitations on President Donald Trump's ability to pursue a conflict with Iran without consulting Congress. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the vote sent an important message that lawmakers were reasserting their constitutional right to declare war — as the consequences of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani's death are still being felt internationally. VOA’s Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG