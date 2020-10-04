Hotel Rwanda Trial ...
The story of how Paul Rusesabagina protected Hutu and Tutsi refugees during the Rwandan genocide was the subject of a 2004 Oscar nominated film, Hotel Rwanda. But Rusesabagina was arrested last month in Rwanda, accused of funding rebel groups. Some fear his conviction is a foregone conclusion.
Episodes
-
October 04, 2020
World Leaders on Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis
-
October 04, 2020
Can Trump Persuade Electoral College to Overturn Popular Biden Vote?
-
October 03, 2020
Fight Not Over for Killed Journalist Kashoggi
-
October 03, 2020
Wildfires Raging in America's West
-
October 03, 2020
U.S Lawmakers Meeting Over Trump's Supreme Court Nominee
-
October 02, 2020
USA Trump’s Positive COVID Test Throws Election Into Disarray