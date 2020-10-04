Hotel Rwanda Trial ...

Accessibility links

The story of how Paul Rusesabagina protected Hutu and Tutsi refugees during the Rwandan genocide was the subject of a 2004 Oscar nominated film, Hotel Rwanda. But Rusesabagina was arrested last month in Rwanda, accused of funding rebel groups. Some fear his conviction is a foregone conclusion.

