Hopewell Chin'ono's DemLoot Piece ...
Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, who has been arrested several times on varying charges, has decided to criticize alleged government corruption using a rap song he titled 'DemLoot'. The video has gone viral with other people crafting their dances and all ... Listen, Comment, Share ...
