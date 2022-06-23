Accessibility links

Journalist Chin'ono Says Councils Should Reject Local Govt's US$500,000 Fire Tenders Sourced from Belarus

Journalist Chin'ono Says Councils Should Reject Local Govt's US$500,000 Fire Tenders Sourced from Belarus
Journalist Chin'ono Says Councils Should Reject Local Govt's US$500,000 Fire Tenders Sourced from Belarus

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono urges all Zimbabwean councils to reject US$485,000 fire tenders sourced by Local Government from Belarus. He says the fire tenders have been overpriced by the government and therefore citizens should also intervene to stop "looting" of local resources.

