Hollywood Vintage Clothing Collector

When Hollywood needs an authentic Victorian dress or Edwardian hat for a new movie, costume designers are likely to head to New York City and go straight to vintage collector Helen Uffner. The 72-year-old fashionista has provided clothing for over 1000 movies, theater productions and fashion shows

