Hollywood Vintage Clothing Collector
When Hollywood needs an authentic Victorian dress or Edwardian hat for a new movie, costume designers are likely to head to New York City and go straight to vintage collector Helen Uffner. The 72-year-old fashionista has provided clothing for over 1000 movies, theater productions and fashion shows
Episodes
-
May 07, 2021
Mali Woman Gives Birth to 9 Babies
-
-
May 07, 2021
India COVID-19 Crisis
-
-
May 06, 2021
Indian American COVID Concerns
-
May 06, 2021
The Week in Space