Young Lawyers Association's Attorney on High Court Victory

An attorney of the Young Lawyers Association of Zimbabwe speaking about the High Court ruling that Luke Malaba is no longer the country’s chief justice. But presidential spokesperson, George Charamba wrote on Twitter, that “Enjoy while it lasts!!!!!!! We are fighters, trust us!!!!!”

