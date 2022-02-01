High Alert: NATO Sends Troops, Warplanes East to Counter Russian Threat
Several NATO member states are sending troops and hardware to allies in Eastern Europe as tensions with Russia escalate. The United States has put several thousand troops on alert. Moscow has over 100,000 troops amassed on the Ukraine border, and the West fears an imminent Russian invasion
Episodes
-
-
January 31, 2022
Around the Horn
-
January 31, 2022
US Airmen Load Military Equipment Bound for Ukraine
-
January 30, 2022
Elusive Whale Stranded Near Beach in Coastal Athens
-
January 30, 2022
California’s Vietnamese to Greet New Year with Traditional Drumming
-
January 30, 2022
Chifa Restaurant