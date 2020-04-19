99-Year-Old War Hero Raises Millions For Coronavirus Health Workers, Step By Step
A 99-year-old British World War Two hero who set out to raise around a thousand dollars for health workers battling the coronavirus outbreak has ended up raising a staggering 16 million dollars - and counting. The government is now looking at ways to officially recognize his inspirational effort.
