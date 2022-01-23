Medical Advancements in COVID

Accessibility links

We look at some advancements in medicine during the Covid-19 pandemic, including the expansion of telemedicine. And the World Health Organization says the surge of the Omicron COVID variant appears to be flattening in Africa. Plus, an artist in Nigeria creates prosthetics with darker skin tones.

On Healthy Living this week, we look at some advancements in medicine during the Covid-19 pandemic, including the expansion of telemedicine.
And the World Health Organization says the surge of the Omicron COVID variant appears to be flattening in Africa. Plus, an artist in Nigeria creates prosthetics with darker skin tones that help boost patients’ confidence. These stories and more on this week's program. S2, E133

