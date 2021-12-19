Understanding Dwarfism

Accessibility links

Breaking News

Video

This week on Healthy Living, we shed a light on dwarfism by looking at how one advocacy group in South Africa is calling for better support for people with the condition. And South African Professor Salim Abdool Karim shares some insights on the country's COVID-19 outbreak. We also explain herd immunity as it pertains to the coronavirus. These topics and more on this week's show. S2. E128

