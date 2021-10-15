This week on Healthy Living, a look into the new Malaria vaccine approved for children. Dr Akpaka Kalu, Regional Adviser for Tropical diseases with the WHO African Region, tells us more about the significance of this vaccine on the continent. And could social media be the cause of a rise in Tourette-like tic disorders? These topics and more on the show this week. S2, E119
Malaria Vaccine Approval
A look into the new Malaria vaccine approved for children. Dr Akpaka Kalu, Regional Adviser for Tropical diseases with the WHO African Region, tells us more about the significance of this vaccine on the continent. And could social media be the cause of a rise in Tourette-like tic disorders?
Episodes
-
October 15, 2021
Huge Sunfish Caught Off Spanish Coast
-
October 15, 2021
Actor Who Played Legendary Starship Captain Visits Space
-
October 14, 2021
Boosting Vaccine Equity for Africa
-
October 13, 2021
Infrastructure Successes that Transformed America
-
October 13, 2021
My Sister's Keeper Donates Sanitary Pads to Needy Girls
-
October 12, 2021
India Food Ventures ...