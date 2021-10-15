Accessibility links

Malaria Vaccine Approval

Malaria Vaccine Approval
Malaria Vaccine Approval

This week on Healthy Living, a look into the new Malaria vaccine approved for children. Dr Akpaka Kalu, Regional Adviser for Tropical diseases with the WHO African Region, tells us more about the significance of this vaccine on the continent. And could social media be the cause of a rise in Tourette-like tic disorders? These topics and more on the show this week. S2, E119

