Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Addressing Foot Fungus

Addressing Foot Fungus
Embed
Addressing Foot Fungus

No media source currently available

0:00 0:15:00 0:00
Direct link

We discuss foot fungus and what can be done to address the condition with Dr. Andrew Foi, a dermatologist in Dar es Salaam. And for our Covid update this week, there's a new treatment pill by Pfizer that is showing promising results. These topics and more on this week's show.

On Healthy Living this week, we discuss foot fungus and what can be done to address the condition with Dr. Andrew Foi, a dermatologist in Dar es Salaam. And for our Covid update this week, there's a new treatment pill by Pfizer that is showing promising results. These topics and more on this week's show. S2, E123

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG